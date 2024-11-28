Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $279,000 Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 85.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.70. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $798.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRN shares. StockNews.com lowered Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

