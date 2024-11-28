Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $250,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.04.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $43.03 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.18). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 3,151 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $137,730.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,631,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,002,452.43. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $3,220,136.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,923,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,034,016.03. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 735,246 shares of company stock valued at $29,902,158. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

