Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 403.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,800,000 after purchasing an additional 284,067 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,698,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,996,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 818.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 136,021 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6,593.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 132,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 130,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFG opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.39 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of -96.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.42.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Principal Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -324.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

