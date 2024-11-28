Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 216 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 534.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 2,431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 1,931.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average is $78.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.52. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.74%.

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

