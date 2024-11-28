Reviewing Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) & indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for indie Semiconductor and Intel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 7 0 3.00 Intel 5 25 1 0 1.87

indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $9.79, indicating a potential upside of 94.55%. Intel has a consensus price target of $30.12, indicating a potential upside of 27.34%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Intel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

67.7% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Intel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor -49.88% -24.04% -14.42% Intel -29.42% -1.71% -0.97%

Volatility and Risk

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intel has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Intel”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor $223.17 million 4.55 -$117.62 million ($0.67) -7.51 Intel $54.23 billion 1.88 $1.69 billion ($3.72) -6.36

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

indie Semiconductor beats Intel on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers ultrasonic sensors for parking assist and systems; radar sensors for audio assistance and reverse information; front cameras for vehicle detection, collision avoidance, and sign reading; and side/inside cameras for blind spot and lane change assist, and driver behavior monitoring. The company also provides LiDAR for distance, speed, and obstacle detection, collision avoidance, and emergency brake system; and long range RADAR for audio assistance, obstacle detection, and ACC stop and go. In addition, it designs and manufactures photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber Bragg gratings, low-noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low-noise and high-speed electronics. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products. It also offers silicon devices and software products; and optimization solutions for workloads, such as AI, cryptography, security, storage, networking, and leverages various features supporting diverse compute environments. In addition, the company develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and autonomous driving technologies and solutions; and provides advanced process technologies backed by an ecosystem of IP, EDA, and design services, as well as systems of chips, including advanced packaging technologies, software and accelerate bring-up, and integration of chips and driving standards. Further, it delivers and deploys intelligent edge platforms that allow developers to achieve agility and drive automation using AI for efficient operations with data integrity, as well as provides hardware and software platforms, tools, and ecosystem partnerships for digital transformation from the cloud to edge. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, cloud service providers, and other manufacturers and service providers. It has a strategic agreement with Synopsys, Inc. to develop EDA and IP solutions; and ARM that enables chip designers to build optimized compute SoCs on the Intel 18A process. Intel Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

