Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,594,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,366,000 after purchasing an additional 319,666 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,837,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,549,000 after buying an additional 480,848 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,294,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,325,000 after acquiring an additional 442,762 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,485,000 after acquiring an additional 222,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,895,000.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

