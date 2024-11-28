Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,667 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 14.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 63,366,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,078,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131,160 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Shopify by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,315,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 54.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,714,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,657,251 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 11,507.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,506,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,488,000 after buying an additional 1,493,283 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Shopify by 52.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,848,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $112.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.18. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $115.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.23 billion, a PE ratio of 105.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.36.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.84.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

