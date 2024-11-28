SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $52.24 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $39.19 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

