SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stock Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 515,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,912 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $14,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 344,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after buying an additional 32,922 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 910,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 32,385 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 756.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 142,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 125,430 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $1,870,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

