SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

