T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5,222.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,186,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,683,000 after buying an additional 2,145,578 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,816,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,240 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,489,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,616 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,878,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,163,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,679,000 after purchasing an additional 545,448 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $34.18 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $34.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

