TechTarget Stockholders Approve Merger with Informa PLC in Special Meeting

TechTarget Inc. filed an 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission, announcing the outcomes of its Special Meeting of Stockholders held on November 26, 2024. At this meeting, TechTarget’s stockholders voted to adopt the Agreement and Plan of Merger with Toro CombineCo, Inc., Toro Acquisition Sub, LLC, and other entities, collectively referred to as the “Transactions.”

During the Special Meeting, shareholders also approved the TechTarget, Inc. 2024 Incentive Plan and the TechTarget, Inc. 2024 Employee Stock Purchase Plan, both of which are initiatives of CombineCo. The 2024 Incentive Plan encompasses various stock options, stock appreciation rights, and other stock-based awards for eligible employees, directors, officers, advisors, and consultants. The 2024 ESPP allows employees of covered entities to purchase CombineCo common stock at a discounted rate.

Details regarding the principal terms of the 2024 Incentive Plan and the 2024 ESPP can be found in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed by CombineCo on October 25, 2024. The full text of these plans has been filed with the 8-K form.

Moreover, shareholders voted on various proposals, including approving the Transaction Agreement, compensation arrangements for executive officers, and the adoption of the incentive and stock purchase plans. The outcomes show significant support for these resolutions, leading to the successful progression of the merger activities.

TechTarget also issued a press release on November 26, 2024, disclosing the voting results from the Special Meeting. This press release further elaborates on the approval and the anticipated results of the combination between TechTarget and Informa PLC. The proposed transaction aims to merge Informa Tech’s digital businesses with TechTarget, creating a prominent global B2B growth accelerator under a new holding company, “New TechTarget.”

Upon finalization of the merger, New TechTarget’s common stock is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “TTGT,” with the transaction slated to close on December 2, 2024. Detailed insights on the combination can be found in the subsequent Form 8-K filing with the SEC.

For more information about TechTarget and Informa Tech, interested parties can refer to their respective platforms. The completion of this merger is set to bring about significant business impacts, leveraging the strengths and expertise of both organizations in the global tech industry.

