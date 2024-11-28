Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stake Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,779 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Teledyne Technologies worth $17,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.50.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $485.68 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $492.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $458.07 and its 200-day moving average is $423.61.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total value of $22,453,729.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at $83,724,268.66. This represents a 21.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

