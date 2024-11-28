The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,964 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $14,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,966,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 18.5% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $117.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $134.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.55.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.55.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

