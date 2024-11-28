Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.1% in the second quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $29,000.

Several brokerages have commented on TNDM. Barclays upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.36. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $53.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $243.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.14 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,855,700. This trade represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

