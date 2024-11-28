Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American States Water were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 8,274.7% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 309,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,767,000 after acquiring an additional 305,669 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after purchasing an additional 296,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 197,556 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in American States Water by 114.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after buying an additional 144,510 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 182.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 142,664 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWR opened at $85.37 on Thursday. American States Water has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.49.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. StockNews.com downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

