TMC the metals Co Inc Increases Registered Direct Offering

TMC the metals Co Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) recently made an amendment to its securities purchase agreement, impacting its registered direct offering. According to a Form 8-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on November 26, 2024, the Company had previously entered into a securities purchase agreement with specific investors on November 14, 2024. This initial agreement involved the sale of 17,500,000 common shares without par value and accompanying Class B Common Share warrants to purchase 8,750,000 common shares in a registered direct offering.

On November 26, 2024, TMC the metals Co Inc and the necessary initial investors amended the purchase agreement to include an additional 2,400,000 common shares and accompanying Class B warrants to purchase 1,200,000 common shares. This amendment increased the total number of common shares and accompanying warrants under the Purchase Agreement to 19,900,000 shares. The Company now anticipates gross proceeds of approximately $19,900,000 from this Registered Offering.

In this amended agreement, each common share and the corresponding Class B warrant to purchase half a common share are being offered at a price of US$1.00. The Company plans to complete the issuance and sale of the additional securities, amounting to $2.4 million, around November 27, 2024, subject to customary closure conditions. This represents a total of $14.9 million in gross proceeds received in the Registered Offering to date.

The Class B warrants have an initial exercise price of $2.00 and are immediately exercisable upon issuance, with a five-year expiration period. They are subject to adjustments in the event of certain corporate transactions or share-related events. Additionally, the warrants contain provisions regarding the beneficial ownership of common shares.

The securities are being offered in line with the Company’s registration statement on Form S-3, previously filed with the SEC. Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP and Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C., counsels to the Company, have provided legal opinions on this offering.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the placement agent while Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and EAS Advisors through Odeon Capital Group, LLC, are engaged as financial advisors by TMC the metals Company Inc. The Purchase Agreement, as amended, includes customary representations, warranties, covenants, and agreements by the Company.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

