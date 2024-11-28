UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Sells $1,965,450.00 in Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 15,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $1,965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,202,383.50. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

UFP Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $135.26 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.49 and a 12 month high of $141.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.39 and a 200-day moving average of $122.77.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,224,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,155,000 after buying an additional 28,601 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,635,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 18.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,225,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,675,000 after purchasing an additional 188,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,467,000 after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

