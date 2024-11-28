Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $385.00 target price on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.71.

ULTA stock opened at $375.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

