Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,320,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,620,000 after acquiring an additional 90,098 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $600,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,643,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,554,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after acquiring an additional 42,904 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $8.07 on Thursday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -134.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.44.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Uranium Energy news, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. This trade represents a 0.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. This represents a 1.43 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

UEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target (up from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

