W Bryan Hill Sells 99,755 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 99,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $4,178,736.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,648 shares in the company, valued at $15,568,334.72. This trade represents a 21.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, November 21st, W Bryan Hill sold 110,250 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $4,257,855.00.

On Monday, November 18th, W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $3,631,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, W Bryan Hill sold 55,046 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $1,716,884.74.

On Thursday, September 5th, W Bryan Hill sold 17,937 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $566,629.83.

Alkami Technology stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -83.57 and a beta of 0.43. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 117.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Alkami Technology by 507.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

