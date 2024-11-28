WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Holdings Trimmed by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 672.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 154,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,305,000 after acquiring an additional 134,099 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WEX by 34.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,772,000 after purchasing an additional 126,663 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 328.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,755,000 after purchasing an additional 97,807 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,950,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in WEX by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 149,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after buying an additional 56,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.91.

WEX stock opened at $189.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.51 and a 52-week high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.03 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 12.45%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,000. The trade was a 6.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

