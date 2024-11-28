Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 656,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 414,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 284,656 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 146.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 96,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 57,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $32.35 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 79.01 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

