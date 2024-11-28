White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 59,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $5,967,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 118,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 39,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTM opened at $2,013.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,827.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,782.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,401.01 and a 1-year high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

