XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 25,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $150.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.62. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.72 and a twelve month high of $156.85.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

