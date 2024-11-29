1,156 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 353.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Omega Healthcare Investors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 197.06%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. This represents a 36.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

