17,611 Shares in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,611 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the second quarter worth $62,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.89. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. TowneBank had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $258.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

