2,198 Shares in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $880,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 34.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 60,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PIPR shares. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

PIPR opened at $341.71 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $151.96 and a 12 month high of $351.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.13. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

