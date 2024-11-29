47,914 Shares in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 47,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 23.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 28.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 5.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Couchbase news, Director Edward T. Anderson acquired 21,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $298,492.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,372.32. This represents a 32.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $101,511.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 373,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,630,860.29. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,448 shares of company stock worth $180,742. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of BASE opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. Couchbase’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

