56,588 Shares in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Xponential Fitness as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPOF. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPOF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

In other Xponential Fitness news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 26,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $325,693.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,205.52. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Sarah Luna sold 14,400 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $199,440.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 290,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,613.45. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,636,738 shares of company stock worth $40,367,563. Corporate insiders own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

