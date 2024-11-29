5,770 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 44.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 63,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,551 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 24.6% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 249,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,624,000 after buying an additional 49,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.86.

NYSE:FNV opened at $122.96 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $137.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.91, a PEG ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.57%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

