7,103 Shares in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 222.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 154.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 66.7% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 140.3% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $112.79 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $116.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.36.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $725,796.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,969.86. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,410. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,874 shares of company stock worth $1,812,146. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

