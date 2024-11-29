788 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,977,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,112,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,223,000 after acquiring an additional 417,046 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,914,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,126,000 after acquiring an additional 291,839 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,185,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,385,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,359,000 after acquiring an additional 220,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Welltower Stock Up 0.2 %

WELL stock opened at $139.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.95. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.40 and a 12 month high of $140.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.32%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

