8,914 Shares in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter worth $1,275,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter worth $535,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in SkyWest by 82.9% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 188,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 85,356 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the second quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the second quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $113.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.77. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $117.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $912.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.21 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.29%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James raised their price target on SkyWest from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

In related news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 27,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $3,110,347.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,964,115.56. This trade represents a 7.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 4,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total value of $446,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,831.78. The trade was a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,467 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,596 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

