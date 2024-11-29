Algert Global LLC Buys 53,700 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 204.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,211,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,397,000 after acquiring an additional 41,354 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 142,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 645,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 109,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $79,488.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,301.44. This represents a 12.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.19. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

