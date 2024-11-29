Algert Global LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,105 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LANC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $232.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $186.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.98 and a 200-day moving average of $184.39. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $161.54 and a 1-year high of $215.31. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $466.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.36 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

