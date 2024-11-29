American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,749 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of American Financial Group worth $11,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 24,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

AFG stock opened at $147.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.79. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.30.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 19.97%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

AFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

