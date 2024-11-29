Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,053 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,705.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $98,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,083,175. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,401 shares of company stock worth $352,038. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 0.68. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

