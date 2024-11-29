Analysts Set Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) PT at $42.25

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.88.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

BBWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $35.90 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 328.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after purchasing an additional 820,379 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 40,793 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 107,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,851,000 after buying an additional 235,173 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.