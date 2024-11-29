Analysts Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target at $77.16

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Incyte from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $293,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,786.56. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,702 shares of company stock worth $856,166 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Incyte by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 247,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Incyte by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 152,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 24,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $75.45 on Friday. Incyte has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 538.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

