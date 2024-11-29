Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.12%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,714.29%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

