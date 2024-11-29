Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Shares of ADM stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 39.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $981,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

