Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Position Cut by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 598,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 118,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 99.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 110.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $3.20 in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.54%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

