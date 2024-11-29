BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 261.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 418,695 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 283.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after acquiring an additional 341,311 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 457.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,900,000 after purchasing an additional 178,981 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in BioNTech by 334.4% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 225,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,841,000 after purchasing an additional 173,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,373,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Stock Up 1.8 %

BNTX stock opened at $120.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.49 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $76.53 and a 12 month high of $131.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $2.07. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $97.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BioNTech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Read Our Latest Report on BioNTech

About BioNTech

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.