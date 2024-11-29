Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of BOX worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOX. Quarry LP lifted its stake in BOX by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $329,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,009,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,061,382.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $422,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,474,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,951,032.68. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,135. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $35.74.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.52 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BOX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

