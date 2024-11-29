Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 802 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1,604.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

CCEP stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $59.31 and a twelve month high of $82.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $76.18.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

CCEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

