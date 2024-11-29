Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,288,000 after buying an additional 61,062 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 407,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 393,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 302,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,271.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 222,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 219,257 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH opened at $61.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $66.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.84.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

