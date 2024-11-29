Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires Shares of 1,808 Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMTM. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth $1,141,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,235,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,608,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth $42,000.
Amentum Stock Down 2.9 %
AMTM stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $34.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on AMTM
Amentum Profile
Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amentum
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.