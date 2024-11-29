Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires Shares of 1,808 Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMTM. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth $1,141,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,235,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,608,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Amentum Stock Down 2.9 %

AMTM stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Amentum in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Amentum Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

