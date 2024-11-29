Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Snap-on by 53.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Snap-on by 244.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

SNA opened at $369.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.98 and a 52 week high of $373.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.07.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 22.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.06%.

Snap-on announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.40.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $1,807,095.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,302.07. This trade represents a 36.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $577,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,940. This represents a 35.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,691 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

