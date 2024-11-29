Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $83,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $157.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $114.84 and a 52-week high of $161.49.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

